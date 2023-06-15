Kitengela notorious bhang peddler arrested with 1,579 rolls

Kitengela police officers are holding a notorious bhang peddler and his accomplices nabbed with 1,579 sticks of bhang with an estimated street value of Sh100,000.

Police acting on tip-off from members of the public, raided two pubs that are said to be operating as centres for the bhang peddlers.

During the police raid, eight contraband sellers including the renowned distributor were arrested. Two of the suspects are females. Also recovered during the raid was more than 10 litres of changaa.

The 30 min operation, involving plain clothed police officers, led by Kitengela OCS David Ole Shani also targeted the populous town backstreets said to be the bhang peddlers' operation base.

Also read: War on bhang trade heightened as smugglers adopt new tactics

Also Kitengela Police Station officers have put on radar a former military officer said to be peddling contraband goods including hard drugs in Kitengela township and environs.

Rolls of bhang seized during police raid on drug dealers in Kitengela Town. Photo credit: Stanley Ngotho I Nation Media Group

A police officer privy to the investigations told Nation in confidence that the suspect has been evading the police dragnet by using his accomplices to supply the drugs.

"He has been evasive but we have placed him on police radar. We have undercover police officers trailing his movements," he said.

Police officers have intensified crackdown to dismantle a suspected racket of bhang traffickers sneaking Bhang in Kitengela from Western Kenya and neighbouring countries.

The operation comes barely a fortnight after Kitengela police officers nabbed more than 20 bhang peddlers and recovered hundreds of rolls of bhang.

Residents have lauded the operation urging the police officers to also target video shows and children games outlets suspected to have been introducing children, especially boys, to bhang.

"We recommend the police operations but we would like them to target children play stations and video show backstreets outlets," said a resident in confidence.

Isinya sub-county Police Commander Patrick Manyasi said the operations will continue to target bus terminus, backstreets and identified pubs selling drugs.

"The suspects will be arraigned. We will seal all the loopholes used by peddlers to sneak bhang and other contraband in Kitengela.We will endure the peddlers facing the wrath of the law, “Said Mr Manyasi.

He further urged youths to shun drugs and substance abuse saying most youths out of peer pressure have found them in bottomless chasm destroying their lives.