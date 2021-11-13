Meguara Farmers’ Cooperative Society

Workers load sacks of cereals into a truck from the Meguara Farmers’ Cooperative Society warehouse in Trans Mara, Narok on October 26,2021.

| Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

Narok

Prime

Narok's Meguara village feeding thousands of hunger-stricken people

By  Ruth Mbula

As drought continues to ravage some parts of Kenya, a little-known location in Trans Mara, Narok County, is feeding thousands of hunger-stricken people.

