Kenya Kwanza siblings clash at Rigathi's Narok rally

A campaign rally held in Narok by Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, almost ended in disarray after two ward reps affiliated to the Kenya Kwanza alliance clashed.

The rally was halted briefly after supporters of Narok Town Ward Rep Bernard Torome (United Democratic Alliance) and those of Mr John Gatua (The Service Party) engaged in a shouting contest.

All hell broke loose when Mr Gachagua interrupted his speech and handed the microphone to Mr Torome, the majority leader in the Narok County Assembly.

When Mr Torome finished speaking, supporters of Mr Gatua demanded that he also be given the mic to address the crowd, catching the eye of Mr Gachagua.

After Mr Gachagua concluded his speech, he attempted to give the mic to Mr Gatua, but the effort was thwarted when the mic was blocked from reaching him.

A brief fight ensued on top of the campaign truck as Mr Gatua walked away in disappointment.

But Governor Samuel Tunai urged the clashing young people to embrace peace.

"When I was elected in 2013, there was sharp division here in Narok, where some people had their plots grabbed. Let’s make peace because I was elected on the basis of unity," Mr Tunai besieged.

Drumming up support for DP Ruto's presidential bid, Mr Gachagua, who earlier held a political rally at Nairagie-Enkare trading centre in Narok East constituency, said Kenya Kwanza was the team to beat on August 9.

He also asked Kenyans to switch on their television sets and watch as Dr Ruto in the presidential debate scheduled for tonight.

"They dared me with their running mate (Ms Martha Karua) in the deputy presidential debate and I beat her hands down.

Then they noticed that he (Raila Odinga) has now chickened out to face DP Ruto," said Mr Gachagua.

He reiterated that DP Ruto will participate in the debate whether Mr Odinga will be there or not.

Mr Gachagua was with National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, MP Charles Kanyi (Starehe), Narok UDA governor candidate Patrick Ntutu, Ms Rebecca Tonkei (woman rep), and Mr Kerimboti Sadera (Narok North MP candidate).