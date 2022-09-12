Governor Ntutu to retire Narok employees as he orders audit to unearth ghost workers

Narok Governor Patrick Ntutu has put on notice ageing county employees inherited from the defunct county council in 2013.

Governor Ntutu, who promised to conduct an internal audit of county staff, revealed that most of them are beyond the age of 60 but are still on the payroll.

Retirement-age workers, he said, will leave and allow the hiring of younger ones.

"My administration will carry out an intense audit to ensure that an employee is paid to do what job. We will ensure that those who have reached retirement age go home and their dues paid. We have many jobless youths that need jobs," he said.

The governor also issued a stern warning against incompetent employees, saying he will not hesitate to fire them.

"If I go to a health facility and found patients waiting unattended, I will have no option but to fire, because if I fail to do so, you (voters) will fire me after five years. This I will not allow," Mr Ntutu said.

Last week, the governor inspected over 300 county vehicles and road construction machinery at William ole Ntimama Stadium.

Mr Ntutu vowed to contract National Youth Service (NYS) mechanics to cut the cost of repairing serviceable motor vehicles as he kicked off a one-week vehicle and road machinery inspection.

He said he was in talks with the NYS director-general to provide mechanics from the service to repair some vehicles at cheaper prices.

Mr Ntutu also hinted that the county could dispose of some of the unserviceable vehicles used in the defunct Narok county council.