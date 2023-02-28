Four die, 6 injured in Narok road accident

Four people have died while six others sustained injuries after the 14-seater matatu they were travelling in crashed after a tyre burst at Enaibelbel on the Narok-Kisiriri road.

Narok Central Sub-County Police Commander Mr John Momanyi said among those who died in the 2pm accident were the vehicle’s driver and three passengers.

“Three people were seriously injured while the rest sustained minor injuries and were rushed to Narok County Referral Hospital for treatment,” Mr Momanyi told the Nation.

He said the four bodies were taken to the same facility's morgue.