DP Ruto unveils UDA Narok gubernatorial race flag-bearer

Former Labour CAS Patrick Ntutu's gubernatorial bid received a huge boost after he bagged a direct ticket from UDA.

This is after his two rivals stepped down in his favour.

Legislators Soipan Tuya (woman rep) and Narok West MP Gabriel Tongoyo stepped down at an event attended by Deputy President William Ruto at his residence in Karen, Nairobi.

Mr Tongoyo is said to have been handed a direct UDA ticket to defend his seat while Ms Tuya joins the DP’s campaign secretariat.

Mr Ntutu will now face off with Azimio la Umoja's Moitalel Ole Kenta, who is viewed as the coalition's candidate.

DP Ruto, unveiling the Narok UDA gubernatorial flag-bearer, revealed that it had been a daunting task bringing the three leaders to a consensus.

"In Narok, we have had the three candidates and as our UDA party nominations propose, dialogue was part of it and it has taken us three weeks of discussion," he said.

He thanked the two candidates for their sacrifice, terming it a milestone for his presidential campaigns.

It took 150 supporters – 50 for each candidate – to negotiate the truce between the trio.

The DP also revealed that Ms Tuya will join his campaign secretariat while Mr Tongoyo will defend his parliamentary seat.

But he clarified that free and fair nominations will be conducted for the Senate, MP and MCA positions in the country.

Mr Ntutu hailed his two colleagues for agreeing to shelve their ambitions to support his bid.

He described his colleagues as worthy competitors with vast experience and that by supporting him they had demonstrated that they had the interests of Narok County at heart.

"When I resigned as Labour CAS to run for governor, I knew I was not alone. I knew I was running against two of my colleagues – my sister Soipan, who has served two terms as woman rep, and my MP Tongoyo, who has served as MP for the last five years," Mr Ntutu said.

He also termed their move as selfless and an indication that UDA and Narok County were united.

For her part, Ms Tuya, who was the sole female aspirant for the position, said she decided to opt out for the unity of the party and Narok residents.

She, however, clarified that she would not seek any other seat after serving 10 years as woman rep though she said her supporters felt otherwise.

"I have served my 10 years and I wanted to advance. To my fans who were urging me to go back to my woman rep seat, I am sorry. I am a believer in women’s rights and affirmative action and it is wise for me to pave the way for another woman to take over," she said.

Mr Tongoyo echoed his colleagues, saying their sacrifice will give their opponents a run for their money.

"I thank the UDA party for giving me the platform to exercise my democratic right to aspire to be Narok governor. I believe in every contest there shall be a winner and a lover and my brother Ntutu has won this time," he said.