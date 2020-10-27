Boda-boda riders hold mass prayers in Narok

Narok boda-boda riders on Tuesday held mass prayers at the Ole Ntimama Stadium.

During the prayer session, the riders called on county city planners to construct pedestrian and motorcycle lanes to create order and reduce accidents in cities and major towns across the country.

Devolution Principal Secretary Charles Sunkuli, who graced the occasion, said counties should harmonise rates, licenses fees per month for small-scale traders and especially boda-boda riders.

“If a county in the south rift for example is charging Sh500 all counties in this region should do the same, all the rates should be uniform to encourage business growth,” said Mr Sunkuli.

Attendees of the event include Kevin Mubadi who is the national chairman of the boda-boda association, Galgalo Diba and over 500 boda-boda riders.

Police bosses addressed the riders and took them through traffic rules, road safety and security.

Mr Mubadi made a passionate appeal to the riders to support President Uhuru Kenyatta on the Building Bridges Initiative and Huduma number in championing the initiatives so as to promote peace before and after elections.

The riders were challenged to invest wisely and stay safe away from alcohol and drug abuse.

More than 400 reflector jackets were given to the riders for free after the prayers.

sayagie@gmail.com