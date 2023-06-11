Three arrested over death of Nandi gynaecologist

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the death of the late Nandi County-based gynaecologist Dr Caleb Tanui in April.

Police in Nandi County arrested the trio, including his wife, after Nandi elders performed traditional rituals to curse the killers shortly after the doctor's death.

The doctor, 36, went missing from his workplace on 31 March 2023 and his body was found days later in a thicket in his village in Nandi District.

Samples from his body were taken to the government chemists in Nairobi for further examination, but the results haven't yet been released.

One of the suspects in his murder surfaced last Friday and confessed that he was paid Sh3,000 to dump the late doctor's body in the bush.

The key suspect's confession prompted hundreds of villagers to block Eldoret/Kapsabet/Kisumu High on Saturday, demanding the arrest of all his accomplices.

Nandi Central Sub-County Police Commander Doris Chemos said residents of Cheprity village informed them that one of the suspects had gone to the elders seeking forgiveness for his role in the death of the late Dr Tanui.

His confession led to the arrest of him, the deceased's wife and a third suspect.

Police narrated how the suspect led villagers to the spot where Dr Tanui's decomposing body was discovered, after which angry members of the public blocked the highway.

The police commander said the suspect had promised to tell Kenyans how the doctor died.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the deceased may have been killed two days before his body was discovered.

"Homicide officers have been invited from Nairobi to take over the investigation after locals demanded justice. This can only be achieved if officers from outside the county take over the investigation," said Mr Chemos.

Nandi County Deputy Commissioner Obedi Mose said the suspect had told police that the Narok-based doctor did not die from alcohol, as had been claimed.

The suspect was said to have drowned in the Kingwar River while returning home on foot from a social gathering at Chepterit trading centre.

Mr Obedi assured the community that justice would be done and more suspects would be arrested and charged to court.

Nation.Africa learnt that shortly after the burial of the doctor, his wife and three children moved out of their matrimonial home after falling out with her in-laws.