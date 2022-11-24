Puzzle of missing mother, daughter after visiting baby's father

A family in Nandi County has sent out a distress call to the public to help trace a mother and her daughter who went missing last month.

Ms Ezzy Langat, 32, left her workplace in Oyugis, Homa Bay County on October 24 with her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter and travelled to Kisii to meet her baby’s father.

That was the last time her family heard from her.

The two are said to have spent the night at the home of Ms Langat’s boyfriend, whom the distraught family only knows as Eric.

The man is said to be a taxi operator in Kisii town, according to Ms Dorine Langat, the missing woman’s older and only sister.

“When we could not reach her, we called Eric’s mother and she confirmed to us that they had spent the night at her place. She then told us that the son had accompanied them to Kisii town the following morning to board a vehicle back to Oyugis, but since then, we have not heard about them,” Ms Langat told the Nation on phone.

The family was further alarmed when Ezzy’s social media accounts were deleted, prompting them to make a report at Oyugis Police Station.

Ms Langat said that at first, police traced Eric’s phone number to Kisii’s Nubia area near Nyanchwa estate, but the phone has since been switched off.

“We do not know what we can do and we pray to God that we find them. We make an appeal to anyone who might have seen them to kindly report to any police station,” Ms Langat added.