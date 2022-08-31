Family searches for missing university student

A couple in Nairobi is in agony after their son, a university student, went missing on Monday last week.

Guyo Mustafa, 23, disappeared on his way home from work at the Neema slaughterhouse in Lucky Summer and has not been seen again, said his father Mustafa Woka Jarson on Wednesday.

“My son worked as an intern at the slaughterhouse from May to July. This month, the management allowed him to continue with the internship and offered to pay him Sh500 per day until Monday last week, August 22, when he went missing,” Mr Jarson explained.

He said reports from the abattoir showed that Mr Guyo finished work at around 4 pm and left around 4:36 pm, but did not reach home.

Mr Guyo’s parents, who live in Huruma estate, said their son stayed with his cousin in Lucky Summer during the internship period.

Mustafa Woka Jarson, whose son Guyo Mustafa, 23, has been missing for the past week during an interview on August 30, 2022.

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

Before his disappearance last week, Mr Guyo was at home in Huruma from Friday to Sunday.

“He went back to Lucky Summer on Sunday evening and resumed work on the Monday he disappeared,” Mr Jarson said.

Mr Guyo, a fourth-year computer science student at Gretsa University in Thika, is scheduled to graduate by the end of this year.

Mr Jarson said they tried to call Mr Guyo on his mobile phone but the calls went to voice mail. The phone was still off when the couple spoke to the Nation.

The cousin who lived with Mr Guyo told them that he did not return home on Monday and he had also searched for him in vain.

“We reported the case to the police in Lucky Summer, OB number 19/27/08/2022, last week, but we are yet to receive any report of his whereabouts,” Mr Jarson said.

Family members, he said, went to the university and contacted his classmates and friends but no one knew where he was.

“As a family, we are asking anyone who might have seen him or heard about him to please report to the nearest police or inform us. We are enduring so much pain and sleepless nights because it is so agonising to lose someone we were with just the other day,” Mr Jarson said.