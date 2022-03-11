Breaking News: Face masks not a must in public, says CS Kagwe

Nandi farmers ditch coffee farming as brokers reign supreme

Coffee cherry advance fund

Coffee societies are reluctant to take money from a Sh3 billion cherry advance kitty, arguing it is designed to benefit large-scale farmers.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo (9)

By  Tom Matoke

Over the last decade, coffee farmers in Nandi have gradually dropped the crop and adopted other agricultural economic activities as the berries turned unprofitable, amid exploitation by brokers buying the crop directly from them at throwaway prices.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.