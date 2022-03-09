Joy for Wezesha Kirinyaga farmers as avocados ready to harvest

Wezesha Kirinyaga economic empowerment programme

A beneficiary of the Wezesha Kirinyaga economic empowerment programme on March 7, 2022 inspects his Hass avocado fruits which are almost ready for harvesting. Beneficiaries received avocado seedlings four years ago from Governor Anne Waiguru’s administration.

Photo credit: George Munene | Nation Media Group

By  George Munene

Nation Media Group

Farmers in Kirinyaga County who are beneficiaries of Hass avocado seedlings distributed four years ago by Governor Anne Waiguru’s administration now say their fruit is ready for harvesting.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.