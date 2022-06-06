IEBC clears ex-governor Lagat, setting stage for duel with incumbent Sang

Former Nandi Governor Cleophas Lagat has promised his rival Governor Stephen Sang a gruelling battle for the seat in the August 9 elections after being cleared on Sunday by the electoral agency to contest as an independent candidate.

Dr Lagat said he has confidence in the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to deliver a credible election, “unlike the April United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party nominations which he termed flawed”.

He spoke as the rebellion against UDA leaders in Nandi intensified after independents told their rivals running on the party’s tickets to brace for a tough duel.

Independents had ignored calls by party leaders to drop their bids and support UDA candidates.

Joined forces

Mr Antiphas Tirop, a former Kenya Pipeline top manager, and former Emgwen MP Elijah Lagat said they had dropped their gubernatorial ambitions and with MCAs who also lost in the party nominations, they are marshalling their supporters to rally behind the former governor.

They said UDA did not come out to condemn rigging claims in the county during the nominations, citing it as the cause for the revolt.

Mr Tirop said it was the reason Nandi County, unlike in past elections, has witnessed the highest number of candidates contesting as independents and that voters were denied the right to choose their preferred leaders.

Mr Tirop questioned the sincerity of the party when it collected millions of shillings from aspirants but failed to allow voters to elect their preferred leaders ‘without interference’.

Most of the independents lost in the April UDA nominations and claimed they were undemocratic and flawed.

Of the six MPs in the county, only Tinderet’s Julius Meli survived the nominations, while 36 of the 39 MCAs lost, including Assembly Speaker Joshua Kiptoo.

Some claim their efforts to seek dialogue with the party leadership on their grievances were ignored, prompting them to vie as independents.

Defied party leadership

Rebel UDA MPs in the county have defied a directive from Deputy President William Ruto and his running mate Rigathi Gachagua to step down and support candidates who won party tickets.

MPs who lost in the primaries have sought clearance from the IEBC to defend their seats as independents, in a county where previously the DP’s word was final.

Disgruntled independents accused the party of duping them into paying huge amounts of money in the nominations, ‘when it already had handpicked its preferred candidates with blessings from the head office’.

Upon being cleared on Sunday, Dr Lagat and his running mate, former Emgwen MP Elijah Lagat, said they decided to run as independents because they were confident their rivals would not be able to manipulate the General Election results ‘like they did the UDA primaries’.

Speaking after the IEBC cleared him at Bishop Muge Kapsabet Training Institute, the former governor said no aspirant in Nandi had celebrated Mr Sang’s victory in the primaries, and that is why he invited UDA leaders from outside Nandi to come and campaign for him.

MPs Alfred Keter (Nandi Hills), Vincent Tuwei (Mosop) and Cornelius Serem (Aldai) and Nandi County Woman Rep Tecla Tum, whom the DP and Mr Gachagua had urged to step down for UDA ticket winners, have received their clearance certificates from the IEBC, giving them the greenlight to face the UDA candidates head-on.

After securing clearance, the Nandi MPs have rolled out their campaigns in full force, asking voters to elect them and claiming they were rigged out in UDA nominations.

Gachagua's warning to independents

On his recent tour of the Rift Valley, where he chaired county economic forums, Mr Gachagua took on the independent politicians, instructing them to support party ticket winners or leave for good, meaning they should not continue associating themselves with the party.

Mr Gachagua warned that those who didn’t toe the line should not expect any support from the DP if they lose in the elections.

In Baringo, he urged Governor Stanley Kiptis and Eldama Ravine MP Moses Lessonet, who are defending their seats as independents, to withdraw from the races and campaign for party ticket holders if they wanted to secure their political future, a call that they also defied.

In Nandi, however, Mr Tuwei said independent candidates would not be cowed.

“We will not buy into the intimidation and threats from other elected leaders since the Kenyan Constitution recognises our rights in society,” he said, accusing elected leaders from outside Nandi of interfering in the county’s politics and attempting to control and dictate to voters on who to vote for.

Dr Tum claimed her victory in the UDA primaries was stolen.

She said she decided to run as an independent after she was ignored by the party head office when she complained. She expressed confidence that she would capture the Emgwen parliamentary seat.

And Mr Keter, whose ticket was taken away by the party even after he had won the primaries, told his rivals to prepare for a tough battle, saying voters don’t want imposed leadership.

“Voters in Nandi Hills are capable of electing their own leaders without being dictated by leaders from outside,” he said.

Flagship projects

Dr Lagat and his running mate have promised to revive all the flagship projects he started in 2013, citing the stalled Kipchoge Keino Stadium, the governor’s office and water projects as some of those that would be given priority if he is elected.