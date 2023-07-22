‘We remain loyal to our son’ - Kalenjin elders on why the community has ignored demos

Kalenjin elders say the community cannot afford to take part in the nationwide demos against its son - President William Ruto as it solidly backs his presidency.

The community says it will not heed calls by Opposition leaders to hold street demonstrations against President William Ruto’s government because it wants the Head of State to be given time to rule the country.

Save for parts of Nakuru County, Kitale town in Trans Nzoia County, and Makutano and Kapenguria towns in West Pokot, the larger Rift Valley region has maintained calm, steering clear of the political unrest that has been witnessed in parts of the country in the form of protests.

Some Azimio supporters in the region have alleged threats and intimidation from Kenya Kwanza and police as the main reason they have stayed away from the streets, some even expressing fear for their lives.

Dr Ruto's supporters in the region have, on the other hand, pledged allegiance to the government and declared they would not betray their son.

National chairman of the Kalenjin Council of Elders Benjamin Kitur says the local community does not want politics of confrontation and demands that former Opposition Leader and Prime Minister Raila Odinga should retire from active politics and call off demonstrations against Dr Ruto’s government over the high cost of living.

Mr Kitur explained that elders from the Rift Valley don’t want violence and Mr Odinga should accept Dr Ruto as the President.

He said Mr Odinga should wait until the 2027 General Election to face Dr Ruto again, instead of holding demonstrations which he said are ruining the economy.

“The Kalenjin community, since 1963, supported founding President Jomo Kenyatta, Daniel Moi, Mwai Kibaki, and President Uhuru Kenyatta. The community is now behind their son President William Ruto whom they are going to give all the support as the President,” stated Mr Kitur.

Chesumei MP Paul Byiego said elected leaders from Nandi County are against Mr Odinga’s calls for nationwide demos against Dr Ruto, noting that the Supreme Court and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) declared him President.

He said United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party leaders will not allow those undermining Dr Ruto’s leadership to have their way.

Speaking at St Joseph Chepterit Girls High School in Nandi County, the MP said the country’s economy continues to suffer because of endless attacks from Mr Odinga on Dr Ruto’s administration, stating that the local community is not going to join planned demonstrations against the President.

In the past week, MPs from Nandi have held meetings criticising Mr Odinga for calling demonstrations against President Ruto, stating that the government will not have a handshake with the Opposition leader.