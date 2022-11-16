Woman in killing of military officer's wife released on Sh500,000 bond

A court in Nakuru has released on a Sh500,000 bond a 21-year-old woman accused of killing a military officer's wife.

Ms Margret Nyatuka pleaded not guilty to the charges before High Court Judge Hilary Chemitei on Wednesday.

Ms Nyatuka is charged with murder, contrary to sections 196 and 197 of the Penal Code.

Prosecutors allege in court documents that on November 1 at a rental house in Kwa Ndege Ndimu, Lanet, Bahati sub-county, Nakuru County, she murdered Ms Christine Moraa.

The case will be mentioned on March 23 to fix a hearing date.

Christine Moraa who was murdered inside her house in Nakuru Photo credit: Courtesy

Ms Nyatuka had appeared in court on November 2, but the police were allowed to hold her longer to complete investigations and record statements from witnesses.

The court also ordered that she undergo a mental assessment at Nakuru Level Five Hospital and a postmortem on the remains of Ms Moraa be conducted before she could be charged with murder.

Police alleged that Ms Nyatuka strangled Ms Moraa, with whom she had lived for more than four months, and then called for help from neighbours, saying the latter had fallen ill and needed to be taken to hospital.

An unconscious Ms Moraa was rushed to the Lanet barracks health centre.

She succumbed to her injuries while receiving treatment.