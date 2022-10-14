Woman arrested ferrying sandalwood worth Sh2 million

Police in Bahati, Nakuru County are holding a woman who was found ferrying sandalwood worth Sh2 million to a destination that she is yet to disclose.

The woman suspected to be from Samburu county was arrested with the consignment in Maili Saba area along the Nakuru-Nyahururu highway on Wednesday.

Confirming the incident, Nakuru North Sub County DCI boss Wesley Langat said police managed to intercept the vehicle following a tip off from the public.

Sandalwood is an endangered tree species facing extinction in Kenya.

Mr Langat said the suspect was driving a black Toyota Prado Registration KDC 299D but did not disclose the destination.

Upon search, the officers established that the vehicle was carrying about 500 Kilograms of suspected sandalwood with an estimated street value of Sh2 million.

"She was arraigned in court today but she could not take plea. We requested the court for more days to conduct investigations to ascertain the source and destination and the correct value of the sandal woods," said Mr Langat.

This comes barely after Samburu East sub-county Police Commander Juma Ombata was arrested last month after he was found ferrying sandalwood logs in a police vehicle.

Mr Ombata was arrested in Wamba, Samburu East, after officers acting on a tip-off intercepted the vehicle.