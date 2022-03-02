Police destroy illegal sandalwood worth Sh4 million

Officials in Samburu on Wednesday destroyed illegally logged sandalwood worth Sh4 million after the conclusion of court cases concerning the logs.

One tonne of the endangered tree species was burned in a ceremony spearheaded by officials from the Kenya Forest Service (KFS), Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) and the county’s top security team.

Logs that had been impounded since 2020 were destroyed at the Maralal Police Station, where they had been preserved. The cases concerning the logs had been concluded and the suspects handed prison terms of seven years.

Sandalwood, mostly found on community land in Samburu County, is a close-grained fragrant yellowish heartwood with insect-repelling properties.

Samburu Central sub-county police Commander Moses Owiti said the government was working to curb the illegal sandalwood trade.

"It calls for combined efforts from leaders and also the community to be part of the team involved in protecting the endangered species. We will also sensitise the community," Mr Owiti said on Wednesday.

He also revealed that many residents of Samburu are collaborating with unscrupulous individuals to fell the highly sought-after trees.

Experts say the tree is used as raw material in the production of perfumes and lotions and is usually trafficked through porous borders to neighbouring countries.

Mr Ochieng urged stakeholders to work together to check the illegal trade and put those involved on notice.

It is said the smugglers are changing tactics, but Mr Owiti said security agencies are working to curb the illegal trade. He said they have sealed loopholes and no piece of sandalwood gets past Samburu borders easily "because security teams are vigilant".

He cautioned residents against cutting down endangered tree species.

"We have set up a very strong joint security team. No piece of sandalwood is ferried past this region,” the official said, urging locals to stop cutting down trees.

He called upon conservancies and residents to cooperate with security agencies in the area to fight the vice.

Almost every part of the tree – leaves, stem, roots and even the barks – has an economic value and is now turning traders into millionaires in the North Rift.

The tree is being harvested illegally in forest covers in Samburu County and other parts of the North Rift including Pokot and Baringo counties.