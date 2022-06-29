Woman appeals Sh1.5m annual upkeep ruling, seeks Sh6m from Moi grandson

Former President Daniel Moi’s grandson is not out of the woods yet in a child support case after his ex-wife moved to appeal the annual Sh1.5 million awarded by the court.

Ms Gladys Jeruto Tagi, in her appeal filed before the High Court in Nakuru, is seeking to have the judgment by Principal Magistrate Benjamin Limo reviewed so that Mr Collins Kibet Moi is compelled to shoulder a majority of the needs of their two children aged 11 and nine.

In the judgment delivered on June 2, Mr Limo had directed that Mr Kibet pays for the children’s education at Sh200,000 a term, Sh200,000 annual medical cover, and the couple was to share equally Sh100,000 entertainment cost a month, all amounting to Sh1.4 million a year from Mr Kibet. The magistrate directed Ms Jeruto to take care of the rest of the needs, which included rent, clothing, and paying the house help.

The orders were, however, short of Ms Jeruto’s demands in which she wanted Mr Kibet ordered to pay Sh200,000 per term for the children’s education, 200,000 for their annual medical cover and Sh100,000 monthly entertainment costs.

She further sought Sh100,000 for food, Sh150,000 for maintenance, Sh100,000 for rent, Sh50,000 for a domestic worker – all paid monthly, and Sh100,000 quarterly for clothing. This totals to nearly Sh6 million a year.

Ms Jeruto, in her application for review before Justice Hillary Chemitei, claims the trial magistrate had favoured Mr Kibet in the distribution of the responsibilities.

According to her, the magistrate erred in law by failing to consider that Mr Kibet is more financially stable than her and that the judgment burdened her more.

“The trial magistrate failed to appreciate the fact that the minors are two and medical expenses are covered by an annual insurance yet that of food, shelter and clothing need to be serviced within short terms in cash,” stated Ms Jeruto.

Pending hearing and determination of the application, Ms Jeruto wants the court to issue orders to stay the judgment and direct Mr Kibet to shoulder all the bills.