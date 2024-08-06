War Memorial Hospital losing Sh36m per month, says official

The Nakuru War Memorial Hospital has lost at least Sh36 million per month per day, translating to Sh216 million over the six months it has been closed following the forcible takeover by the Nakuru County Government.

The hospital's Chief Operating Officer, Ms Patriciah Musale, said the losses are attributed to cessation of all patient services which halted the facility's revenue streams.

The hospital situated on a 25-acre piece of land serving patients from Nakuru and neighbouring counties has remained closed due to an ownership dispute between the Nakuru County Government and Nakuru War Memorial Hospital Limited.

Ms Musale regretted that despite eight court orders from Nakuru and Nyandarua courts mandating its reopening, armed goons have taken over the hospital manning its main entrance.

According to the official, the facility handled more than 160 patients daily who are now forced to seek services elsewhere.

Additionally, over 300 workers are unable to access the premises since its closure, leaving at least 80 dialysis patients in limbo.

“We had ten dialysis machines which could serve at least 30 patients in a day. We just had to let them go seek treatment in other facilities. The past six months have not been easy,” she said in an interview.

Condition of medical equipment

Ms Musale also expressed concern about the condition of the facility since they left in a hurry.

“When we left the hospital after we were attacked by goons, the hospital equipment was in good condition, but we do not know if that is still the case. The only visible damage from a distance is the residential staff houses, which are two three-bedroom bungalows that have been demolished,” said Ms Musale.

Some property at the facility has also been vandalised with crucial water pipes supplying water to the hospital, Nakuru State House and some parts of Nakuru town stolen by unknown people.

“We have not been able to access the facility since January 23. 90 percent of the staff have been here for over 15 years and they do not know any other life than the War Memorial. Some have, however, fallen into depression due to the long wait. We came here two weeks ago with the hope of resuming but we were chased away by armed goons,” she explained.

A spot check of the facility on Monday revealed that it is still abandoned and the main entrance remains closed. Mr Ndanyi, Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika and county secretary Samuel Mwaura were previously sued for contempt of court for failing to facilitate the return of management and staff to the hospital.

On July 18, Justice Yuvinalis Angima reinstated the lease title deed registered under private ownership, quashing a gazette notice by the Nakuru Land Registrar, dated May 19, 2023, which cancelled the title.

The 25-acre title lease was first issued in 1922 and renewed for 50 years effective March 1, 2021, and was cancelled following a complaint by the county government.

"The cancellation of the lease is declared illegal, null and void. The title deed issued to War Memorial Hospital under private ownership is reinstated," ruled Justice Angima.