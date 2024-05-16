Senate summons Governor Kihika, War Memorial CEO over hospital closure

Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika and the management of Nakuru War Memorial Hospital have been summoned to appear before the Senate Health Committee on Friday to shed light on issues surrounding the facility’s closure.

In a letter dated May 9, Senate Clerk Jeremiah Nyegenye outlined the specific issues for which Governor Kihika's input is required.

She is required to give a report on the status of healthcare in Nakuru County, explain the dismissal of healthcare workers and give information on closure of the War Memorial Hospital.

“This is to inform you that the committee considered the statements and resolved to invite you to a meeting to be held on May 17, 2024, in Committee Room 4, First Floor, Bunge Tower Building, Nairobi at 9am,” the letter to Governor Kihika stated.

The hospital’s CEO Patricia Musale has been summoned to the committee to clarify allegations of forceful eviction and administrative actions taken by the Nakuru County government on the War Memorial Hospital issue.

The letters have been copied to Nakuru Senator Tabitha Karanja, who raised the issues with the Senate.

The Senate Health Committee initiated an investigation into the hospital’s ownership dispute following a petition from Senator Karanja, seeking the Senate's intervention to resolve conflicts between private investors and the county government.

Senator Karanja accused Governor Kihika of impunity for allegedly ignoring court orders preventing the devolved unit from interfering with the hospital's management.

The hospital has been closed for five months amidst ongoing legal battles. An application for contempt of court against Governor Kihika and County Police Commander Samuel Ndanyi is pending before the Environment and Lands Court in Nyandarua.

The county government has accused the hospital management of fraudulently obtaining a lease extension for the 25-acre land on which the hospital sits, leading to the arrest and arraigning of seven individuals, including hospital directors Dr Simon Mwangi, Roger Joslyn and John Malcom Bell.

Nyandarua Speaker Stephen Wachira Waiganjo and two lands officials are also in court over alleged fraudulent procurement of an extension of the 25-acre land lease.



