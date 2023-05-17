Two suspects in on-air violent robbery at Mwinjoyo FM detained for seven days

A Nakuru Court has allowed police to detain two suspects arrested in connection to last week’s robbery with violence at the Nakuru based Mwinjoyo Radio Station.

Nakuru Chief Magistrate Bildad Ochieng on Wednesday allowed police to detain the suspects- Elijah Theuri and David Ngugi for seven days, to allow them to conclude investigations into the incident.

According to the police, the two were arrested on Monday and Tuesday respectively, before they were arraigned on Wednesday.

During their arrest, police said machetes and swords were recovered at their residencies.

On Wednesday, the police filed a miscellaneous application before the court, where they sought more to allow them conclude investigations.

Mr Eric Wainaina, the investigating officer in the case in his affidavit filed in court said he was investigating a case of robbery with violence against the two and six others who are not before court.

The court heard that the suspects raided Mwinjoyo Radio station on May 12, during a live session and robbed the presenters and staff of their mobile phones and money amounting to Sh 35,000 among other valuables.

According to court documents, the suspects, while wielding a gun and a panga, stormed the radio station, conducted the robbery before they threatened to kill their victim.

The station director Moses Ngunjiri lodged a complaint at Kiamaina Police station prompting the police to launch investigations that led to the arrest of the two suspects.

The police said they needed time to conduct an identification parade of the suspects as well as subject their mobile phones to the Cyber Crime unit at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations Unit in Nairobi for forensic analysis.

Furthermore, the suspects, according to the police, are facing danger from irate members of the public, who could identify them from the live stream recorded during the robbery.

The magistrate directed that the suspects be detained at the Bahati police station pending conclusion of investigations.