Three S. Sudanese nationals speak out after mob attack

The South Sudanese nationals who were attacked on Friday night by a mob have vehemently denied allegations that they were attempting to physically assault a woman in their neighbourhood in Mawanga estate, Nakuru.

Three of them – Akuen Chol Ajang, Guor Anya Guor and Bul Garang Bul, who are recuperating at Nakuru Level Five Hospital – said they tried to defend themselves against the mob in vain.

The three were among five people attacked by a mob inside their house, doused in petrol and set on fire. One of them, Garang Chol Ajang, died on Saturday while another one, Ajang Chol Ajang, was admitted at Nakuru Nursing Home hospital in a critical condition.

One of them, Anya Guor, said he had gone to buy food at a nearby shop with his other brother, leaving the other four in the house.

After being served, he said, the female shop attendant started insulting them.

He said that when they inquired why she was abusing them, she called her husband, who was sitting outside the shop, and told him they had assaulted her.

A scuffle ensued between the man and Mr Guor’s brother after the former grabbed him by the neck. Mr Guor said he was overwhelmed when he tried to separate them.

He decided to rush back to the house to call for help from the other men.

“We managed to separate the two, but the shopkeeper’s husband screamed and the mob followed us inside. They never gave us a chance to explain what had transpired. They just started throwing stones on the window and within a few minutes they had gained access,” Mr Guor said.

He said they tried to hide in the bedroom but the mob of more than 25 people, mostly boda boda riders who were armed with crude weapons, followed them inside. He said the mob lit a fire in the sitting room and ordered them to stay in the bedroom.

The five suffered burns while trying to escape from the fracas that lasted about one hour. They were rescued by police officers and rushed to hospital.

Mr Guor said they moved to the house three months ago and were regular customers at the shop where the incident started. He said they had not quarreled with the couple who run the shop.

“We tried shielding ourselves at the caretaker's house but they threatened that they would burn the house. We had no option but to surrender ourselves, but luckily we were rescued by police officers. We could be dead now,” he said.

Akuen Chol Ajang, who was also recuperating at a hospital, said he was working in the house when he heard a commotion outside.

When he peeped through the window, he saw the mob attacking Mr Guor and his brother while ordering them to show them their house.

He said that after beating them, the mob poured petrol in their house, lit a fire, locked the door from outside and left them inside to die.

“I had no idea what was going on. They attacked the four of us who were inside and left us to die. We struggled to come out by ourselves. Unfortunately, nobody helped us,” he said.

Their account of events was corroborated by witness accounts, who said that the attackers were a group of boda boda riders who used petrol to set the house alight.

“The attackers were mainly boda boda operators. They accused them of sexually assaulting a woman before they torched their house. They stormed the house and during the melee, the five locked themselves inside. The attackers used petrol to set the house ablaze,” said Paul Maina, a neighbour.

According to a report made at the Teachers Police Station, the five were attacked on Friday night after a mob accused them of attempting to physically assault a woman in the neighbourhood.

“On Friday night at around 10pm, the Sudanese nationals tried to seduce a woman in their neighbourhood,” reads the report seen by the Nation.

“Angry residents thereafter stormed their residence and used petrol to set alight their home. During the incident, five South Sudanese nationals sustained serious burn injuries and they are undergoing treatment at various hospitals.”

Police say they were investigating the incident and pursuing suspects who set the house ablaze.

The Nation could not reach the owners of the shop for comment as it remained closed.

At Nakuru Level Five Hospital, the deputy chief nursing officer, Joseph Ndungu, said three of the targeted men were admitted on Friday with severe burns but they were in a stable condition.

“When they were admitted, they were badly burned but they have continued to receive care, including medication … They will be discharged soon,” he said.

A postmortem report for 21-year-old Garang Chol Ajang revealed that he succumbed to smoke inhalation.

The autopsy was conducted at PNN funeral home in the presence of family members and Bol Ajak Atem, the chairperson of the Nakuru South Sudanese community.

Mr Atem said Mr Ajang will be buried this week.

"It is a sad incident and we are deeply touched. We condemn the act, not only that it happened to our brothers but it can happen to any person. We call upon the police to investigate (the case) so that our brothers can get justice," he said.