Catherine Prengei
Joseph Openda | Nation Media Group

Nakuru

Prime

Senator Prengei’s last moments: Wife alighted vehicle before crash

By  Joseph Openda  &  Marvin Mbugua

Nominated Senator Victor Prengei’s wife had alighted from the vehicle just before it crashed, killing her husband, Nation.Africa has learnt.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.