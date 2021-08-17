Nominated Senator Victor Prengei dies in accident

Nominated Senator Victor Prengei.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Stella Cherono  &  Eric Matara

Nominated senator Victor Prengei is dead. Mr Prengei died on Monday night in a grisly road accident on the Nakuru-Kabarak road.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.