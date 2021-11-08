Sellers of poisonous changaa charged with murder

The trio is alleged to have sold deadly changaa suspected to be pure ethanol to 40 people, 10 of who succumbed after developing complications while 30 others were treated and discharged from hospital.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Joseph Openda

Three people suspected to have sold poisonous changaa that claimed ten lives in Bahati sub-county, Nakuru were on Monday charged with murder. 

