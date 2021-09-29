Breaking News: President Uhuru Kenyatta in surprise Cabinet reshuffle

Powerful brewers frustrating war on illicit liquor, police in Kisii lament

Brew

Administration police officers from Marani pour illicit liquor in Mwamogesa village Kitutu Chache sub County Kisii County in the past.

Photo credit: File

By  Ruth Mbula

Innumerable homesteads in Kisii have illicit brewers and the few without them have a former brewer who has given up the trade.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.