Police seize illicit brew in Nairobi's Mukuru slums

Three suspects were arrested and more than 300 litres of illicit brew destroyed in three Mukuru slums in Nairobi County yesterday.

The war on illegal drinks was conducted at Mukuru-Fuata Nyayo, Mariguini and Kisii slums in South B, Starehe sub-county.

The raid was led by the area chief, Mr Charles Mwatha in collaboration with his assistant Mr Paul Mulinge, police officers and Nyumba Kumi officials.

Chief Mwatha told Nation.Africa that the operation was successful after residents volunteered information to security agents.

"Our search was successful because the residents cooperated with Nyumba Kumi officials in providing us with information related to security of our slums," Mr Mwatha said.

During the raid, Toivo, Busaa and Chang'aa brews were confiscated and equipment used to make the brews destroyed.

The administrators said the sellers managed to escape after being informed of the raid.

"Many sellers managed to escape the operation after they got information. However, let them know their days are numbered and more sting operations are planned,'' the senior chief said.