Police seize illicit brew in Nairobi's Mukuru slums

An administrator pours illicit brew during a raid at Nairobi's Fuata Nyayo slums.

Photo credit: Sammy Kimatu | Nation Media Group

By  Sammy Kimatu

Three suspects were arrested and more than 300 litres of illicit brew destroyed in three Mukuru slums in Nairobi County yesterday.

