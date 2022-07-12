Samburu herders given seven days to vacate private Gilgil farms

Herders from Maralal who have invaded private farms in Gilgil have been given seven days to leave.

Gilgil Sub-County Police Commander Francis Tumbo said a security meeting held last week recommended that the illegal group vacate the area to ease the growing tension.

Speaking on Monday, the police boss admitted that the high number of herders had created friction, with some of them grazing their animals on open farms.

“We are overly concerned about what is happening and have already advised the herders who have intruded into the area to leave,” said Mr Tumbo.

Hundreds of herders from Maralal and Laikipia have invaded some part of Gilgil in search of pasture due to the prolonged drought in their counties.

Mr Tumbo advised those whose farms have been affected to report the matter to the police instead of taking the law into their own hands.

“Others prefer to settle the matter out of the court after initially reporting the matter to the police,” he added.

But he warned herders that they risked prosecution if they continued grazing their animals on vast private farms whose owners were not present.

Severe drought has affected large parts of Samburu County, with the region not receiving rainfall in the past two years.