Register to benefit from state schemes, people with disabilities urged 

People with disabilities have been urged to register in order to benefit from government programmes.

National Fund for the Disabled of Kenya (NFDK) chairperson Pratt Kenyatta raised concerns over the huge number of such citizens who have not benefited from the schemes because they are not in the register.

Speaking during the launch of Rift Valley regional donations to PWDs, Ms Kenyatta regretted many eligible people in the region had not applied for assistance from the government.

She called upon administrators and other government representatives to reach out to the groups and ensure they are listed.

She said the government would only respond to their needs if they register and request assistance.

National Fund for the Disabled of Kenya trustee, Kristina Kenyatta hugs a beneficiary at the Rift Valley Regional commissioner’s office in Nakuru city on July 12, 2022. Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

“NFDK has only been able to respond to the applications made by the PWDs, but we are sure there are many out there who are in need of assistance. I want to urge the authorities to reach out to them and share the information in order to have them listed for assistance,” Ms Kenyatta said.

During the event held at the Rift Valley regional headquarters, Ms Kenyatta announced a donation of Sh13 million to 43 institutions involved in the care of PWDs in the region.

The money will be channelled to the running of smaller projects to assist PWDs, including a classroom, a dining hall and a water tank.

In Nakuru, the NFDK donated mobility equipment and tools of trading to the tune of Sh500,000 to 17 individuals with disabilities.

Some of the tools of trade included sewing machines, shaving machines and cameras.

Ms Kenyatta said the tools of trade are meant to help PWDs who have skills to support themselves financially.

"We are giving the comprehensive tools of trade which they require to start their business. I want to urge them to protect, maintain and utilise the tools for their own benefits," she said.

Rift Valley Regional Commissioner Maalim Mohamed thanked the NFDK for the donation, which he said would empower PWDs.

Mr Mohamed assured the fund that he would ensure the donations reach their intended beneficiaries.

He also promised to reach out to all PWDs and share the information, and urged residents not to hide their disabled relatives.

He emphasised that PWDs are a group recognised in the Constitution and need to be assisted.