Nyandarua County signs partnership to improve lives of disabled

Nyandarua County Government has signed a memorandum of understanding with the National Council for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD) to better the livelihood of those living with disabilities.

According to the NCPWD Executive Director Harun Hassan, the move will see all those living with disabilities in the county registered to help them get government grants and better education standards.

"The partnership will ensure that all people living with disability in the county have been registered. It will also see that they have been equipped with entrepreneurship skills to help them run businesses of their choice," said Mr Hassan.

During the event that was also attended by Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia, about 200 modern wheelchairs were donated to the county by a non-governmental organisation “Living With Hope”.

Governor Kimemia called on families of PLWDs to stop hiding them in houses as they deserved better.

"We will be working with our chiefs to identify those hiding children and family members living with disabilities as they risk being arrested. They are supposed to be exposed to society because they have this right," said the Governor.

Streamlining its health sector

The governor said that his administration was streamlining its health sector to ensure that those living with disabilities acquired specialised care including therapies.

He appealed to all agencies, non-governmental organisations and residents to step up and help in raising the livelihood of those with disability.

While hailing the NGO, he said that the county had a total of over 25,000 PLWDs with about 3,000 unable to walk.

The beneficiaries could not hide their joy saying getting the wheelchair has been hard for them due to high prices.