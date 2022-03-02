In Ruto stronghold, Raila promises to revitalise agriculture

Raila Odinga in Kuresoi, Nakuru

ODM leader Raila Odinga (2nd left) arrives at the Baraka Agricultural College in Nakuru County on March 2, 2022 for a consultative meeting. He promised to revitalise agriculture in the Rift Valley if elected President.

Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

By  Eric Matara

Nation Media Group

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga on Wednesday made a grand entry into Kuresoi North and Molo – which are part of Deputy President William Ruto’s Rift Valley stronghold – to a rousing welcome by residents.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.