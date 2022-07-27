Police yet to identify beheaded woman found in Nakuru

Mystery still surrounds the identity of a woman whose body was found dumped in a quarry in Nakuru last week.

Residents stumbled on the torso of the woman, suspected to be in her 20s, on the morning of July 13 and police are still trying to establish the whereabouts of her head.

Nakuru County Police Commander Peter Mwanzo on Tuesday said they had been searching for the head in the quarry with the help of sniffer dogs as they suspect her killers might have thrown it there.

They had been searching for two days. He said that the huge amount of debris in the quarry was making the search difficult.

“So far, no one has come forward to claim the body. We just urge those who have lost their kin to report to police stations,” said Mr Mwanzo.

He said a prime suspect behind the bizarre murder was in police custody aiding detectives with investigations.

He said the suspect, who had been on the run, was arrested on Saturday in his hideout in Sotik, Bomet County.

He said the suspect was being harboured by a relative in Utawala, Nairobi, and escaped to Bomet when he got wind that police were looking for him.

The relative was arrested and led detectives to the suspect’s hideout.

Preliminary investigations showed that the woman may have been raped before being killed.

A few metres from where the woman’s body was found, school children had found the body of a man, later identified as Geoffrey Bett, 48, with several suspected knife injuries.

Police are yet to ascertain whether the two murders committed by the same people.