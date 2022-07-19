Police seize military uniforms in Nakuru’s Pangani estate

Police in Nakuru on Monday afternoon confiscated a consignment of police uniforms and military gear from a house in Pangani estate, Bondeni.

Nakuru County Police Commander Peter Mwanzo said officers were alerted by residents when several uniforms were spotted at a private home though the owner was not a security agent.

The items included jungle uniforms, groundsheets, police caps and ammo carriers.

"We were alerted by a member of the public about the uniforms. A young man was seen bringing the items to his house,” Mr Mwanzo said.

“From what we have gathered so far, the guy is a loner and doesn't even communicate much with his family and neighbours. His family doesn't know what he does for a living.”

Belonging to the army

Mr Mwanzo invited military officers from the Lanet barracks, who identified some of the items as belonging to the army.

“We are currently pursuing the young man responsible to explain his motive. However, there is no doubt that the suspect was intending to use the uniforms to terrorise the residents,” he said.

He noted that there had been previous cases of people in military uniforms committing crimes.

“We suspect that these are the clothes used by the criminals to commit crime, making it hard to identify them. We will continue with the crackdown to ensure Nakuru remains safe,” he said.