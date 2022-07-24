Key suspect in Nakuru woman’s beheading arrested in Bomet

Police in Nakuru have arrested the prime suspect behind the bizarre murder of an unidentified woman whose body was last week found dumped in Barut with the head missing.

Police say the 22-year-old suspect has been linked to the beheading of the woman and dumping her body in a sand quarry located in Barut, Nakuru West.

According to police investigations, the woman was killed elsewhere before the body was dumped in Barut.

Last Wednesday, school children stumbled on the torso of the woman, suspected to be in her 20s.

Nakuru County Police Commander Peter Mwanzo told the Nation that the suspect, whose identity has not been revealed to the public, was arrested in Sotik, Bomet County.

Suspect’s relative arrested

The police boss said that a male relative of the suspect who lives in Nairobi has also been arrested for hiding him.

"We have managed to arrest the suspect behind the beheading of the woman and he is aiding police with investigations. A relative is also in custody for harbouring the suspect. It is after arresting him that he led us to the hideout where the suspect was in Bomet," said Mr Mwanzo.

Police have embarked on efforts to trace the missing head of the woman whose identify is yet to be established.

Preliminary investigations showed that the woman may have been raped before being killed.

A few metres away from where the woman’s body was found, school children also found the body of a man identified as Geoffrey Bett, 48, with several injuries suspected to have been inflicted by a knife.

Both victims had been stripped naked, Mr Mwanzo said.