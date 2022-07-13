Murder of two people shocks Nakuru residents

A man and a woman have been found dead in Nakuru, in an incident that has shocked residents of Barut in Nakuru Town West.

Residents stumbled on the torso of the woman, suspected to be in her 20s, early Wednesday morning and by press time, police were trying to establish the whereabouts of her head.

A few metres away, school children found the body of a man that locals identified as Geoffrey Bett, 48, with several injuries suspected to have been inflicted by a knife.

Police were trying to establish the identity of the woman and whether the two murders were committed by the same perpetrator. Preliminary investigations showed that the woman may have been raped while the man was strangled and stabbed.

Nakuru County Police Commander Peter Mwanzo said the woman's body was found in a sand mine and that the blood found at the scene appeared fresh.

David Lelei the father to Geoffrey Bett whose body was found in a maize plantation in Barut, Nakuru Town West Sub-County. Photo credit: Mercy Koskei | Nation Media Group

Mr Mwanzo said police suspected the woman was murdered elsewhere and the body dumped in the area.

Both victims had been stripped naked, he said.

“We have commenced our investigations. We are following crucial leads and would like to assure locals that we will soon catch up with the suspects. The motive of the killings is not yet known, but we are on top of things and soon we will arrest the perpetrators,” he said.

The father of the deceased man, Mr David Lelei, who came to the scenes, said he last saw his son on Tuesday evening when he left for a neighbour's house to watch the news in the neighbouring Kaptich village.

He said the neighbour told him that his son left her house immediately after the 7pm news, but he never made it to his house, only to be told by residents that his body had been found in the morning.

Mr Lelei described his son as a hardworking family man who tried hard to provide for his children as he was a widower.

“I don’t have any idea who would have wanted my son dead. He is a straightforward person. His wife died years ago. Since then he has been diligently taking care of their two daughters,” Mr Lelei said.

Mr Gilbert Sang, a brother of the deceased man, said the death was a big blow to the family.

“The scene was heartbreaking. Those who killed him must have inflicted a lot of pain on him. They strangled him and it appears they may have sodomised him too. We are calling for speedy investigations,” Mr Sang said.

Gilbert Sang brother to Geoffrey Bett whose body was found in a maize plantation in Barut, Nakuru Town West Sub-County Photo credit: Mercy Koskei | Nation Media Group

Residents called on the government to improve lighting and set up a police post in the area, citing a rising wave of criminal activities by suspected members of an organised criminal gang.

They said a gang that they identified as the Nyuki squad has been robbing people of their valuables on the dark roads, calling for security to be beefed up.

Mr Mwanzo said the ongoing security operation in Nakuru and its environs had been intensified.

He warned that anyone found moving around with knives and other crude weapons would be treated as a member of the criminal network.