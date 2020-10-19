Police rider dies in accident along Naivasha-Gilgil highway

A police officer died after a motorcycle he was riding collided with a matatu at Karura area along the Naivasha-Gilgil highway.

According to the Gilgil Sub-County Deputy Police Commander, Mr Henry Mbogo, the officer sustained serious head injuries and was pronounced dead at St Mary's Mission Hospital.

Mr Mbogo said the matatu was headed to Nakuru while the police officer was coming from the opposite direction when the early Monday morning accident occurred.

"The matatu was attempting to overtake a trailer when it hit the police officer’s motorcycle and rammed into the rear of the truck," Mr Mbogo said.

He confirmed that another police officer, who was riding in close proximity to the victim, sustained minor injuries.

Mr Mbogo said passengers in the Nakuru-bound matatu escaped unhurt.

Dangerous stretch

The matatu was later towed to the Gilgil Police Station and investigations into the accident launched.

The accident occurred a day after five people lost their lives following an accident at Laini area on the Naivasha-Gilgil highway on Sunday afternoon.

Three of them died on the spot and two died while undergoing treatment at the Naivasha Sub-County Hospital.

The travellers were in a private vehicle that rolled while going down the dangerous stretch.

A senior police called for the reintroduction of police guns to help curb speeding incidents along the busy route.