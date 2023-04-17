Police investigating Land CAS Kimani Ngujiri over Nakuru gun drama

Police in Nakuru have launched investigations into an incident in which Lands CAS Kimani Ngunjiri allegedly shot and injured a man during an altercation over a land dispute in Bahati.

Nakuru County Criminal Investigations Officer Hassan Adan confirmed the incident, without divulging more details about it.

“It is true the incident happened, but l will provide more details later. I'm already in the mosque,” the police boss told Nation.Africa.

Another senior police boss revealed that the former Bahati lawmaker was involved in an altercation with a section of residents of Ampiva area, over a land tussle and one person was shot and injured in the fracas.

“We have launched investigations into the shooting incident. Already Mr Ngunjiri has been disarmed as we launch investigations to ascertain if it was his gun used in the shooting,” said the officer.

In a telephone interview with Nation.Africa, Mr Ngunjiri declined to comment on the issue, saying: "the matter is under police investigations. They will establish what transpired."

"I am currently at my farm in Bahati," he added.

According to eyewitnesses, the victim Lucas Onyango was caught up in the confrontation between the CAS and the irate residents.

“Onyango was just caught up in a confrontation between the CAS and residents over a controversial parcel of land in the area. The [ex]MP was firing in the air to scare away the irate residents,“ said James Kimani, an eyewitness.

Mr Onyango, who was shot in the shoulders, was rushed to the Bahati sub-county hospital where he is receiving treatment.

Land dispute

Mr Ngunjiri is alleged to have stormed the land on Monday morning with the intention to reclaim it from Ms Susan Murugi.

The controversial half-acre parcel of land is being claimed by Mr Ngunjiri and the 68-year-old Ms Murugi.

Following the incident senior police bosses led by the county police commander and the County Criminal Investigations boss visited the scene.