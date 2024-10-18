One dead, six luxury cars damaged after vehicle haulier overturns in Mai Mahiu
One person has died and another seriously injured after a vehicle haulier trailer rolled multiple times at the Mai Mahiu escarpment, damaging six luxury vehicles.
The damaged vehicles, consisting of four Mercedes Benzes and two Toyota Land Cruisers, were en route to Uganda.
The trailer's driver lost control, plunging the vehicle approximately 60 metres down a cliff in an area known as C-corner.
The accident caused a traffic snarl-up lasting more than three hours as traffic police worked to tow the vehicles from the scene.
Kiambu County Traffic Enforcement Officer Jacob Mutunga confirmed the incident and urged motorists to exercise extra caution when using the Northern Corridor due to its narrowness.
Mr Mutunga explained that the haulier, headed toward Mai Mahiu town, lost control while navigating the sharp turn, resulting in the death of a turn boy and damage to the luxury vehicles.
Witnesses reported that the driver appeared to struggle with steering before the trailer overturned and rolled down the escarpment. Emergency responders and police officers arrived at the scene shortly after the accident.
Local residents are now urging the Kenya National Highways Authority to urgently the expansion of the Kamandura-Mai Mahiu road and restore guardrails, which were previously vandalised.