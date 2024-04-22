Six killed, seven injured in Narok road accident

Six people were killed in a grisly road accident along the Narok-Mulot road on Sunday night.

Narok Central Sub County Police Commander John Momanyi said the accident happened in Silanga area.

It involved two private vehicles, a Toyota Sienta and a Subaru Forester. The Sienta was carrying six passengers, all of whom were killed.

According to police, the Toyota Sienta was heading towards Mulot while the Subaru Forester was heading towards Narok.

The vehicles collided head-on as the Subaru Forester attempted to overtake another vehicle.

Police say the driver of the Toyota Sienta and five unknown occupants died on the spot as a result of the impact.

The bodies were taken to Narok District Hospital mortuary for identification and post-mortem.

The driver of the Subaru Forester, who complained of chest pains, and six others were rushed to Cottage Hospital.

Both vehicles were towed to the Narok Police Station yard pending inspection.

Last month, two people died and seven others were injured in a road accident on Mai Mahiu-Narok Road near Ole Tipis Girls Secondary School in Narok.

The accident involved an excavator and a matatu both travelling from the Mai Mahiu side towards Narok town.

At least eight people sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Cottage Hospital, where one died while receiving medical attention.

Police have warned drivers to be careful during the rainy season as some sections of the road have been damaged by the rains.

At least 22,885 people were involved in road accidents last year, according to the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA).

The NTSA said 4,324 people died, while the rest were left with mostly life-changing injuries.