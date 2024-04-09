crime scene

New dumpsite after River Yala? Puzzle of bodies on Naivasha-Maai Mahiu Road

A police tape at a crime scene. A senior detective revealed that most of the incidents remain unsolved.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Eric Matara

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • A senior detective revealed that most of the incidents remain unsolved.
  • On January 13, the body of an unidentified man with deep cuts was discovered.
  • A week later, another man's body was found dumped on the same road near the town of Longonot.

