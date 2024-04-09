New dumpsite after River Yala? Puzzle of bodies on Naivasha-Maai Mahiu Road

Nestled among rolling hills, the busy Naivasha-Maai Mahiu road winds through the countryside, offering breathtaking views at every turn.

But beneath the tranquil facade of these beautiful scenes lies a darker truth - murders.

Unknown to most, this scenic road has become a hunting ground for criminals, a place where they dispose of their grisly secrets.

Hidden in the dense foliage and secluded stretches, bodies lie discarded, their presence a grim reminder of the darkness that lurks beneath the surface of this seemingly peaceful landscape.

The latest discovery was made on Friday when the body of a man was discovered. It is the sixth body dumped on the road in the last three months, according to police records.

The mutilated body, with a missing leg and some fingers cut off, was found near the Mai Mahiu IDP camp and is believed to have been dumped by a speeding car.

The naked body, found by members of the public about 10km from Maai Mahiu town, bore signs of brutal torture with more than 20 deep knife wounds to the head and back.

A witness, Enock Ngari, said the man was not from the area, adding that he could have been killed elsewhere before the body was dumped in the area.

"The man was completely naked and it is obvious that he was tortured by people who cut off his leg before dumping the body by the roadside," he said.

Despite the efforts of police and members of the public, the identity of the victim remained unknown.

Friday's discovery adds to a string of cases in which people have been killed and their remains dumped on different sections of the road. But the killers have not been found

Naivasha police commander Stephen Kirui said the body had been taken to the mortuary at Naivasha Sub-County Hospital.

Mr Kirui admitted that police were facing challenges in solving the murders. He said the lack of identification documents and the absence of post-mortem examinations were further complicating the investigation process and leaving many questions unanswered.

"Preliminary investigations indicate that this man was murdered elsewhere and dumped along this road. We will take his fingerprints to assist in the identification process," Mr Kirui said.

He said police were following crucial leads that would help them apprehend the suspects behind the dumping of bodies along the busy road.

"There must be a gang that executes people elsewhere and brings the bodies here at night. But we are following important leads and will soon arrest those involved. We are working closely with residents to identify the killers behind the incidents," Mr Kirui told the Nation in an interview.

"Most of the bodies are dumped at night and sometimes it is difficult to establish who is involved, but the police have intensified patrols along the road," the police boss added.

A senior detective revealed that most of the incidents remain unsolved.

"We have been collecting bodies that are usually dumped along the road. In most cases, the bodies have no identification documents. Most of the bodies are buried in mass graves because they are usually unclaimed. Sometimes we can't even do post-mortem examinations," the officer said.

This disturbing trend has left residents living in fear as the road has become synonymous with danger and tragedy. The vast empty space could also be a natural magnet for killers looking to dispose of bodies.

On January 13, the body of an unidentified man with deep cuts was discovered. A week later, another man's body was found dumped on the same road near the town of Longonot. Part of the neck had been slashed and the lower body had been burnt. Residents say at least three cases are reported each month.

In July 2023, the bodies of two Narok businesswomen were found dumped along the road.

, with the victims murdered elsewhere and the bodies ferried to the area.

"The bodies are normally dumped at night or on the wee hours, especially when it is raining.Bodies of men and women as well as foetuses have in the past been found dumped along the road.It is has become normal to stumble on bodies ,"said Mr John Kuria a resident.

"We want the security agents to investigate the incidents and those who dump bodies here arrested,"he added.

Ms Eunice Ntidai,50, and her business partner Ms Esther Nolari,49, on July 8,received a call from one of their brokers in their cereals business, to buy a consignment of beans at Naisoya in the neighboring Narok Central sub county,before they went missing.

The duo excused themselves from a graduation ceremony of their local pastor at Narok Bible College in Narok town before they left for Naisoya to go and seal the beans deal.

That was the last time they were seen alive.

Less than 48-hours later,their bodies were found on the roadside without any identification documents.

On April 11,2023,the body of a man was found dangling on a tree beside the road.

Locals said that there was nobody who knew the deceased.

On January 31,2022,the remains of a missing truck driver were discovered along the Naivasha-Maai Mahiu road.

The driver went missing while transporting bitumen worth millions of shillings.

He was carrying 150 drums of bitumen from Mombasa to Nairobi when he went missing.

He was reportedly abducted by people who disappeared with the products.

In 2021,the body of celebrated journalist Gatonye Gathura was found dumped along the road.

Police said Gathura whose body was found in the Naivasha sub county hospital mortuary had been picked from the Naivasha-Maai Mahiu road.