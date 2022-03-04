River Yala bodies

Villagers stare at an unidentified body that was discovered in River Yala, Siaya County on January 20, 2022.
 

| Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

Heavy toll after the discovery bodies in River Yala

By  Justus Wanga

Nation Media Group

  • Siaya Governor Cornel Rasanga has called on the government to transfer the bodies taken from the river to City Mortuary in Nairobi.
  • The governor also lamented the adverse environmental and public health impact of the gruesome discoveries.

Yala Sub-County Mortuary was designed to handle only 16 bodies, given the close proximity to Kisumu and Siaya towns, which have bigger facilities. However, it has lately been receiving an unusually high number of bodies.

