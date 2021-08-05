Nakuru seeks to be sports powerhouse with Sh800m investment

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui (left) and top county officials during an inspection tour of the ongoing construction of the ultra-modern Keringet sports complex on July 24, 2021.

Photo credit: Eric Matara | Nation Media Group

By  Eric Matara

Nation Media Group

For a long time, Nakuru has remained one of the top sporting counties in the country.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.