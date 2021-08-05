Nakuru seeks to be sports powerhouse with Sh800m investment

For a long time, Nakuru has remained one of the top sporting counties in the country.

Keringet is one area that has, for instance, churned out some of the top athletics champions in Kenya and the world.

But the county lacked sports facilities that can accommodate all types of games.

But seven years after the advent of devolution, it is good news for sportsmen and sportswomen from the region after the county government invested Sh800 million in an ambitious bid to make Nakuru a sports powerhouse.

The county has invested Sh124 million in first phase of the construction of the Keringet sports academy and a training camp in Ndabibit village in Kuresoi South Sub-County.

The ultra-modern high altitude training centre, one of Governor Lee Kinyanjui’s flagship projects, will help nurture talents from Nakuru and other parts of the South Rift region.

Contractor on site

The county handed over the site to the contractor last month and the construction is underway.

According to Governor Kinyanjui, the ultra-modern sports complex cum training camp will help in nurturing of talent and encourage young athletes in the region while at the same time tapping revenue through sports tourism.

“The sports complex will be fully equipped to help athletes in training. It will also accommodate other sports in the county as part of efforts to improve sports in the talent-rich region,” Governor Kinyanjui told the Nation.

"We will have international athletes camping at the centre as it will be a state-of-the-art high altitude training facility,” he added.

Sports and Social Services Chief Officer William Migwe has revealed that the sports centre, which will be built in two phases, is expected to be complete within 10 months.

"Phase one of the ultra-modern facility will include construction of running tracks, field events athletics pitch, frontage fence, gatehouse, generator house, chain link fence for the entire academy and toilets," revealed Dr Migwe.

The sports complex, which is being built on an over 20-acre parcel of land, will serve local and international athletes who have been experiencing lack of training facilities.

Previously, athletes from Nakuru had to travel to Iten and Sirikwa sports academy for training.

Evaline Chirchir from Keringet in Nakuru County crossing the finishing line to win the women’s 21km Eldama Ravine half Marathon on November 28, 2020. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Athletics champions

Keringet has produced athletics champions including former world marathon champion Geoffrey Kirui and the reigning Olympics 1,500m champion Faith Chepng’etich.

Others are national cross country champion Amos Kirui, former world marathon champion Geoffrey Kirui, world 800m bronze medallist Ferguson Rotich, 2006 world under-20 3,000m steeplechase champion Caroline Tuigong, Isaiah Kiplangat, Josphat Bett, Mercy Chebwogen, Rosefline Chepngetich, Commonwealth Games 800m champion Wycliffe Kinyamal, Ronald Kirui and Alfred Ng’eno among others.

The high altitude training centre will also attract international athletes and scouts who will use it at a fee.

Globally, sports tourism generates around Sh61 trillion a year, according to the World Travel Market.

Nakuru County is also rehabilitating the historic Afraha Stadium, Gilgil, Molo, Rongai and Kamukunji sports grounds among others.

The county has pumped Sh650 million into the renovation of the 60-year-old historic Afraha Stadium in Nakuru town to international standards. The work commenced early this month.

The ambitious upgrade will see the stadium house all sporting disciplines and a convention centre will be done in phases.

According to the county’s Executive member for Land, Housing and Physical Planning Joseph Kiuna, the first phase of the project, with an initial sitting capacity of about 20,000 people, is estimated to cost Sh650 million and will be complete in 14 months.

The stadium will have a modern swimming pool, a gymnasium, a running turf and an outdoor gaming facility among others, joining the league of big stadiums like Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi.



