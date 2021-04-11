Nakuru orphanages face food shortages amid Covid-19 pandemic

As the government strives to control the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, most children’s homes in Nakuru Town are in dire need of food.

Owing to rising cases of Covid-19 infections in the cosmopolitan county, not much attention has been given to the vulnerable children. Many of the home managers are restricting the number of visitors to the orphanages due to the deadly virus.

Due to the lockdown in the county and Covid-19 protocols, well-wishers are not allowed into the institutions. Most of these institutions lack food, face masks and hand sanitisers. Some of them have stopped new admissions as a result of the pandemic.

According to Child Rights International Network, last year nearly 20,000 children in the country were taken back to their families and communities.

Adequate food

“It is increasingly becoming impossible to provide adequate food during the current crisis, and some orphanages are sending children back to their guardians,” said a caretaker in one of the homes in Nakuru Town

It was a sigh of relief for Children at Holy Family Children Home in Barut, Nakuru West when some Nakuru Town residents donated foodstuffs and clothes.

“I made an appeal through my Facebook page and I received overwhelming support of food, clothes and other items which we have today (Saturday) delivered to Holy Family Children’s Home in Barut, Nakuru West,” said Ms Anne Wairimu Mogereki.

Sister Mahima Tuscano thanked the donors and urged other Kenyans of goodwill to assist the needy children.

“We have children as young as one-day old and the oldest is 13 years and apart from food, the children need school uniforms too,” said Sister Mahima.

Hindu Council Women’s Wing Nakuru branch also donated food and clothes to the Holy Family Children’s Home.