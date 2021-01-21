Nakuru MCAs clear way for governor to fill vital vacancies

Nakuru ward representatives have adopted the reports of the Committee on Appointments for two executive committee members and two members of the county public service board.

This now paves way for Governor Lee Kinyanjui to fast-track the official appointment of Ms Jacqueline Mong’ina Osoro as the Public Service, Training and Devolution executive and Mr Reuben Kipyegon Maritim in the Roads, Transport and Public Works docket.

Mr Charles Kimiri Mwai and Mr Samson Chepchieng’ Komen names were also adopted as chairman and member of the Public Service Board respectively. During the special sitting chaired by Speaker Joel Maina Kairu, the House unanimously adopted the three reports.

On Tuesday, the assembly officially communicated to Governor Kinyanjui its decision and the executive is supposed to make arrangements for the nominees to take the oath of office which will culminate into their swearing-in.

The appointments come at a time when the county is facing a myriad challenges including a bloated and aging workforce of about 5,000, which has seen the county wage bill hit Sh6 billion annually.

Gilgil Ward Representative Jane Wangui (foreground) speaks at the Nakuru County Assembly on January 19, 2021. Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

During her vetting, Ms Mong’ina, a seasoned human resources practitioner with 15 years’ worth of experience, pledged to address the high wage bill: “I will embark on a headcount of all staff, their departments, qualifications and establish their job description.”

At the same time, she vowed to streamline the enforcement department, which is dodged by corruption and inefficiency claims that have seen the county fail to enforce some of its by-laws.