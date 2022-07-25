Nakuru killings: Boy, 12, found brutally murdered in Mai Mahiu

Police are investigating the death of a 12-year-old pupil whose body was found inside a maize plantation near his former school at Mai Mahiu in Naivasha.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Naivasha boss Adan Hassan said they are yet to establish the circumstances leading to the death of the Karima Primary School learner.

He said investigators were heading to the institution on Monday to piece together a report.

“We want to establish whether he left school and if he did, what time? Was he in the company of other pupils among other vital information,” said Mr Hassan.

"The teachers will be answering some of our concerns," he added.

He, however, said they suspect the boy was strangled to death.

“What is evident is that it was a criminal act…but homicide investigators will be able to probe the matter further,” added the DCI head.

He said the body was discovered on Saturday morning dumped at the farm, saying the scene was intact.

“He might have been killed elsewhere and the body dumped near his former school. What we witnessed was not a primary scene,” disclosed Mr Hassan.

Area chief Zacharia Igeria said the incident has caused anxiety in the area and called on the police to expedite their investigations.

“It is a matter of great concern and residents are eager to know what transpired before the incident,” said the administrator.

“We are yet to get in contact with his family members, but we will be looking for them,” he added.