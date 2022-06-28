Nakuru East MP David Gikaria quizzed over gang links

A Nakuru lawmaker was on Tuesday morning interrogated by authorities over his suspected links with a criminal gang.

DCI detectives questioned Nakuru East MP David Gikaria over 'Confirm' gang, Rift Valley DCI boss Mwenda Meme confirmed.

"He is here, he arrived on Tuesday morning and is being interrogated by detectives," said Mr Meme.

The Confirm gang and other splinter groups have been linked to robberies, rape and a series of chilling murders in Mawanga area, Bahati sub-county.

Although police are still investigating the bizarre murders, intelligence reports indicate that members of the group could be behind the killings.

Police are investigating the mysterious murders involving only women, which have been reported within two weeks in Mawanga and its neighbourhood.

The bizarre killings have shocked residents who now live in fear.

Police sources revealed that the second-term MP has been bailing out members of the criminal gang whenever they are arrested.

His grilling comes after a special security squad deployed by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i intensified a crackdown on Confirm and other criminal gangs in Nakuru City.

At least 27 suspects have been arrested in the ongoing crackdown targeting the criminals.

On Monday, security agents revealed that the 27 were arrested in connection with the spate of armed robberies that have been reported in the Rift Valley capital, in the last few days.

Police revealed that five of the suspects, all teenagers, were arrested in Kwa Rhonda estate, shortly after they staged an attack at Jasho area in Nakuru West sub-county.

"During the operation, crude weapons including machetes, clubs, swords, metal rods and pieces of wood were recovered from the thugs, who have left Nakuru residents living in fear of being attacked. Also recovered were assorted SIM cards and identification documents belonging to victims of robbery incidents," revealed Nakuru County Directorate of Criminal Investigations boss Anthony Sunguti.

The rest of the suspects were arrested in a separate operation conducted in Mawanga area, where 22 suspects aged between 20 and 30 years were arrested.

On Friday, CS Matiang'i announced that a special team of officers had been deployed from Nairobi to conduct a major security operation in Nakuru City, aimed at weeding out members of the notorious Confirm Criminal gang.

In the ongoing crackdown, police have also recovered two firearms in a house at the informal settlement area of Flamingo Estate.

Members of the gang, however,fled the police dragnet.