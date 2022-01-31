With city status, Nakuru sees upsurge in building activities

Workers building pedestrian walkways Nakuru CBD,

Workers building pedestrian walkways within the Nakuru's CBD. Following its elevation to a city, Nakuru is witnessing an upsurge in building activities.

Photo credit: Eric Matara | Nation Media group

By  Eric Matara

Nation Media Group

A new visitor to Nakuru, recently elevated to a city, will notice that it is a huge construction site.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.