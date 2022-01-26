Naivasha residents thrilled about new Safari Rally deal

Safari rally naivasha

A new pact that will keep the Safari Rally in the World Rally Championship until 2026 has excited Naivasha residents.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Macharia Mwangi

A new pact that will keep the Safari Rally in the World Rally Championship until 2026 has excited Naivasha residents.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.