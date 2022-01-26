Naivasha residents thrilled about new Safari Rally deal

A new pact that will keep the Safari Rally in the World Rally Championship until 2026 has excited Naivasha residents.

Kenya signed the deal last Sunday, with the global event taking place between June 23 and 26.

The agreement was music to the ears of Naivasha residents, a silver lining for the pandemic-hit tourism sector and a game changer for owners of private wildlife sanctuaries.

During the inaugural internationally acclaimed sporting event, hoteliers smiled all the way to the bank, with laid-off employees getting their jobs back.

The new development is a shot in the arm for the fledgling hospitality industry, said an upbeat David Mwangi, the chairman of the Nakuru Country Tourism Association.

“This is the best news I have heard in years. We expected the global event to happen but the signing of the pact has cemented everything. I am quite thrilled,” he told the Nation.

Raked in billions

Citing what is at stake, Mr Mwangi said the hospitality industry raked in billions of shillings during last year’s event despite Covid-19 restrictions.

“With countries across the globe relaxing the pandemic limitations, we expect the Safari Rally event to be bigger and better. We are now well-equipped in terms of logistics and other hospitality protocols,” said the seasoned hotelier.

During the three-day event in 2021, the number of foreign guests was capped at 10,000 and close to 100,000 local visitors.

Mr Mwangi expects a high number of international travellers, which will translate to high accommodation and increased cash flow.

“We have hoteliers who have put up modern tents to accommodate a high number of rally fans. Last year, we had people spending nights in their cars. We don’t want a repeat of (that),” he said.

He described rally lovers “as heavy spenders”, with some even hiring choppers to fly to rally zones, a boon for the hotel sector, he said.

To quantify the expected gains from the agreement, Hylise Hotel General Manager Geoffrey Mariga said the facility had started receiving guests ahead of the event.

Booked to capacity

"We already have reservations from those involved in logistics ahead of the sport. As for the June event, our rooms are (booked) to capacity," he revealed.

Mr Mariga also said the hotel has a busy calendar of events, especially those involving foreigners who have scheduled meetings in the lakeside town of Naivasha.

During last year's event, the posh hotel hosted organisers of the rally, with all the planning taking place there.

“We learnt a lot from the previous interactions with the rally organisers. Our staff also gained sufficient knowledge which we intend to extend to players in the sector.” said Mr Mariga.

Former Nakuru Chamber of Commerce chairman Njuguna Kamau, a former route marshal in previous events, welcomed the signing of the agreement.

Trickle-down effect

He cited the trickle-down effect from the 'big boys' of the town to ordinary Kenyans in the streets of Naivasha.

“Local small businesses, restaurants, hawkers, fishmongers and even car-washing shops reaped big. I personally never missed eating fish every time I was in Naivasha for preparations,” Mr Kamau said.

He cited car-washing service providers as among the biggest beneficiaries.

“Because the environment was dusty, revellers had to wash their cars regularly. At the end of the event, all these people had their pockets full, courtesy of a well-delivered WRC Safari Rally event,” he added.

He said bed-and-breakfast outlets are coming up as a result of the event.

“Previously, it was a slow business but we have more people having such facilities, which is a plus for the growth of Naivasha and satellite towns like Gilgil,” he said.

Landmark feature

Another landmark feature linked to the global competition is the magnificent eye-catching presidential pavilion at the famous Wildlife Research and Training Institute in Naivasha.

It stands stoically at the heart of the vast institution and was built specifically for the car rally event.

The institute was the nerve centre of the event, enjoying a rare spotlight locally and internationally.

While the WRC Safari Rally started in Nairobi, the competitive sections were around Naivasha, along with a power stage at Hell’s Gate National Park, where thousands of fans made their way into the world-renowned wildlife sanctuary.

Hell’s Gate Senior Warden Francis Muchiri hailed the event, saying the number of visitors increased last December.

He attributed the good tidings to the rally, which put the famed park on the global pedestal as the event was beamed live across the world.