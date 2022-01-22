Nakuru County to spend Sh1.5bn on construction of markets

Naivasha Wholesale market

 Ongoing construction of the Sh600million Naivasha Wholesale market in Naivasha town.

Nakuru County government is banking on the construction and refurbishment of markets across its 11 sub-counties, at a cost of Sh1.5billion, to spur the region's economy.

