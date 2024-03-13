How woman found with Bible strapped to her chest in Nakuru died

A post-mortem has revealed that the woman whose body was found in her brother's house in Nakuru City last week died of starvation.

Rosemary Wahu, 60, was found dead and decomposing in her brother's house in the YMCA Estate with a Bible strapped to her chest.

State pathologist Dr Titus Ngulungu, who conducted the autopsy, said the results showed that the deceased's body was dehydrated.

According to Dr Ngulungu, the results showed that she could have been dead for two weeks before she was discovered, as the body showed signs of mummification, which occurs when the body has dried out.

The pathologist also found that the body had no physical or internal injuries, suggesting a slow and painful death, exacerbated by lack of food.

Wahu's stomach, intestines and bowels were also devoid of contents, Dr Ngulungu said.

Lacked glucose

"As a result of my examination, I am of the opinion that the cause of death was dehydration and hypoglycaemia, the body lacked glucose as she did not eat. The skin was peeling off and it appears that the body was being washed," said Dr Ngulungu.

According to Dr Ngulungu, the body was taken to the facility with the Bible on her chest and the attendants were informed that she had diabetes.

Wahu's elder brother David Kinyanjui and another woman are in custody in connection with the death.

Preliminary police investigations revealed that the two were waiting for Wahu's 'resurrection' before her other relatives stormed the house and found her dead.

According to Wahu's son Boniface Mungai, she had left her home in Gatundu, Kiambu County, in January to visit his uncle before cutting off communication.

The grim discovery of her badly decomposed body has left the community in shock.